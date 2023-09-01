New government finalising statement of policies, says PM Srettha
Pheu Thai and its coalition partners are finalising the new government’s policy statement for announcement in Parliament, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.
Before taking up its duties, a new Cabinet must be sworn in before His Majesty the King and announce its government policy statement, as per the Constitution.
Srettha told reporters at Pheu Thai headquarters that are "just a few things to do" before the policy statement is completed.
"Today, there will be more discussions with the United Thai Nation Party, which should go well. There’s nothing to worry about," the new PM said.
Pheu Thai's Srettha was voted in as Thailand’s 30th prime minister by Parliament on August 22 and received royal endorsement the following day.
The new PM said on Friday that he had discussed energy policies in a phone conversation with United Thai Nation leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is expected to become the new energy minister. Srettha said Pheu Thai’s deputy leader and economics team chief, Prommin Lertsuridej, would hold talks with United Thai Nation representatives later on Friday about the new government’s energy policies.
Srettha added that his government would address widespread concern over rising electricity prices and energy costs as a matter of priority.
Another urgent policy of the Pheu Thai-led government would be a debt moratorium for farmers, which he said could be implemented from October. Srettha said he had discussed the debt repayment suspension with top executives of the state-run Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.
He said the new government would also offer debt relief for other groups, including teachers, police officers, and people affected by the pandemic.
“Pheu Thai also has a policy of increasing income for farmers. We will take urgent action on this,” Srettha said.
Regarding measures to boost tourism revenue, the new PM said his government would expand visa-free entry for foreign tourists from more countries.
“The fourth quarter is the high season, so we hope this policy can be implemented by October 1,” he said.