New government finalising statement of policies, says PM Srettha

Before taking up its duties, a new Cabinet must be sworn in before His Majesty the King and announce its government policy statement, as per the Constitution.

Srettha told reporters at Pheu Thai headquarters that are "just a few things to do" before the policy statement is completed.

"Today, there will be more discussions with the United Thai Nation Party, which should go well. There’s nothing to worry about," the new PM said.

Pheu Thai's Srettha was voted in as Thailand’s 30th prime minister by Parliament on August 22 and received royal endorsement the following day.

