Digital cash handout necessary to pull Thailand out of ‘coma’, says official

Chanin Rungthanakiat, deputy to the PM’s secretary-general, said on Sunday that Thailand's economic recovery was far behind that of other countries in the region.

Chanin, who is also Pheu Thai’s deputy spokesperson, said his policy could help the country achieve the government’s target of 5% growth during the course of the current administration.

He claimed the handout could boost people’s purchasing power, which would lower their cost of living and encourage additional investment to sustain higher consumption.

The government aims to urgently improve the economy to pull the country out of a “coma”, he said.

As for concerns over the source of funding and impact of the handout, Chanin said the government has established a committee to work on the matter by listening to views from relevant authorities.