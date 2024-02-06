Thaksin rejects 2016 lese majeste charge, seeks fair treatment

However, his indictment has yet to be decided by the incumbent attorney general.

The OAG statement came after political activist Wirangrong Dabbaransi posted images of documents from the OAG and the Technology Crime Suppression Division listing two charges faced by the former premier.

The charges originate from an interview that Thaksin gave to South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, in which he alleged that the Privy Council had backed the May 22, 2014, coup which ousted his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Prayut Phetkhun, the OAG spokesman, said on Tuesday that a complaint had been lodged against Thaksin on February 16, 2016, accusing him of defaming the monarchy in comments made in Seoul on May 21, 2015.

Prayut said on September 19, 2016, then-attorney-general Pongniwat Yuthapanboripan decided to indict Thaksin. At that time, the former PM was a fugitive and the OAG told police to seek an arrest warrant for him from the Criminal Court. The warrant was issued and is scheduled to expire on May 21, 2030, Prayut said.