Thaksin rejects 2016 lese majeste charge, seeks fair treatment
The Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday that former premier Thaksin Shinawatra still faces lese majeste charges over an interview he gave to foreign media in 2015.
However, his indictment has yet to be decided by the incumbent attorney general.
The OAG statement came after political activist Wirangrong Dabbaransi posted images of documents from the OAG and the Technology Crime Suppression Division listing two charges faced by the former premier.
The charges originate from an interview that Thaksin gave to South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, in which he alleged that the Privy Council had backed the May 22, 2014, coup which ousted his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.
Prayut Phetkhun, the OAG spokesman, said on Tuesday that a complaint had been lodged against Thaksin on February 16, 2016, accusing him of defaming the monarchy in comments made in Seoul on May 21, 2015.
Prayut said on September 19, 2016, then-attorney-general Pongniwat Yuthapanboripan decided to indict Thaksin. At that time, the former PM was a fugitive and the OAG told police to seek an arrest warrant for him from the Criminal Court. The warrant was issued and is scheduled to expire on May 21, 2030, Prayut said.
When Thaksin made a surprise return to Thailand on August 22 last year, Prayut said police presented the arrest warrant to the Department of Corrections.
On January 17, police informed the 74-year-old of the lese majeste and related computer crime charges. However, Thaksin denied them and wrote to the attorney general for fair treatment, Prayut said.
He added that at this point it remains unclear whether the former premier will be indicted.
As for whether this case has the potential of dragging on like that of the Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, Prayut said measures have been taken to expedite the process.
After 15 years of self-imposed exile, Thaksin returned to Thailand last year. Upon his arrival, the Supreme Court ruled that he serve eight years behind bars for previous convictions. His sentence was later reduced to one year in a royal pardon. On the first night of his stay at the Bangkok Remand Prison, Thaksin was transferred to the Police General Hospital for an undisclosed serious illness.