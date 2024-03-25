Panel to meet on April 10 to set clear timeframe on remitting 10,000 baht to citizens

The minister said on Monday that he believes the committee will reach a final decision on the project’s details and set a timeframe for completing key procedures when it convenes on April 10.

The details will then be sent to the Cabinet for approval and the project can kick off soon after, he said.

“After the April 10 meeting, everything will be clear. In the third quarter, shops should be able to register for digital wallet payment and eligible recipients should also be able to register,” the minister said.

“The system is almost ready and by the fourth quarter, definitely before yearend, 10,000 baht will be remitted to all eligible citizens via the digital wallet.”