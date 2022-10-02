Setting sun to pierce 15 gateways at Buri Ram temple in rare event next week

The local office of the Fine Arts Department said the temple complex will be closed half an hour later at 6.30pm on the three days.

It said visitors should be able to witness the natural phenomenon provided it doesn’t rain and there are no clouds blocking the sun.

Prasat Hin Phanom Rung in Buri Ram’s Chalerm Phrakiat district is a majestic Khmer temple believed to have been built between the 10th and 13th centuries to worship the Hindu god, Shiva.