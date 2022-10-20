Tourists descend on Phu Kradueng National Park amid 12C temperature
Hundreds of tourists flocked to Loei’s scenic Phu Kradueng National Park as cold weather gripped the area. The park had reopened on October 1.
Around 500 tourists visited Lom Sak cliff on Wednesday evening to catch a glorious sunset.
Park chief Adisorn Hemthanont announced on Thursday that bookings for travelling in the national park via the QueQ application from Saturday to Monday (October 22-24) were already full.
He said that apart from tourists who have already booked, only 600 visitors will be allowed to enter the park each day during the period.
“We would like to ask tourists who visit Phu Kradueng National Park to prepare all necessities before travelling,” Adisorn said.
The temperature at the park dipped to a low 12 degrees Celsius at 8am on Thursday, he said, adding that visitors were excited to visit Nok Aen cliff to view the sunrise.
“The atmosphere at Phu Kradueng National Park this year is good as abundant rains and cold weather have helped many kinds of flowers to bloom,” Adisorn said.
The park has improved its facilities and services such as camping areas, food centres, souvenir shops and toilets to better cater to tourists.
Separately, many locals in Phayao had to don coats when heading out to purchase goods in the morning as the temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius. The temperature there is expected to drop further.
The Thai Meteorological Department said a moderate high-pressure system covering the upper North and the Northeast had ushered in cool mornings, fog and strong winds.
“People should take care of their health due to the variable weather,” the department advised.