Tourists descend on Phu Kradueng National Park amid 12C temperature

Park chief Adisorn Hemthanont announced on Thursday that bookings for travelling in the national park via the QueQ application from Saturday to Monday (October 22-24) were already full.

He said that apart from tourists who have already booked, only 600 visitors will be allowed to enter the park each day during the period.

“We would like to ask tourists who visit Phu Kradueng National Park to prepare all necessities before travelling,” Adisorn said.

The temperature at the park dipped to a low 12 degrees Celsius at 8am on Thursday, he said, adding that visitors were excited to visit Nok Aen cliff to view the sunrise.

“The atmosphere at Phu Kradueng National Park this year is good as abundant rains and cold weather have helped many kinds of flowers to bloom,” Adisorn said.

The park has improved its facilities and services such as camping areas, food centres, souvenir shops and toilets to better cater to tourists.