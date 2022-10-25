Thailand ranks high in the world of digital nomads
A new generation of workers are living their lives as digital nomads, travelling around the world while working online to earn their living. Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for these workers.
Digital nomads (DNs) are people who live like nomads while working remotely, using technology and the internet.
Steve Roberts was one of the first DNs.
In 1983, he rode around the United States on a computerised bicycle.
A magazine referred to him as a "high-tech nomad”.
The term "digital nomad" was coined in the early 1990s.
Many DNs come from more-developed nations.
They tend to travel on a travel visa.
But working while on a travel visa technically is illegal and controversial.
— 21 countries have created a digital nomad visa or have a programme targeting DNs
— 28 countries offer visas valid for six months or more that are digital-nomad friendly
Thailand is not in either of these groups.
But Thailand is not known for being too strict, either, regarding working remotely on a tourist visa.
Here are some statistics of DNs in 2022 (Information from "A brother Abroad")
There are over 35 million DNs across the globe (half of Thailand in population size).
The DN community’s economic value is estimated at $787 billion per year.
— 49.81% are females and 50.19% are males
— 76% white, 10% Latino/Hispanic, 8% Asian, 6% black
— 31% US, 8% Portugal, 7% Germany, 5% Brazil
The average age is 40 years old:
— 47% are in their 30’s
The oldest digital nomad in this survey was 72 years old.
DNs have been travelling for 6.1 years on average
— 85% have been on the road longer than a year
— 83% of DNs are self-employed
— 66% of self-employed DNs own their own business
The most common professions for digital nomads are marketing, computer sciences/IT, design, writing, and eCommerce.
The average digital nomad has a $1,875 monthly budget.
— 66% of digital nomads prefer to stay in a single place for 3 to 6 months
— 23% prefer to work from their home or accommodation, 21% work from co-working spaces, 14% work in cafes
— 56% of digital nomads see the cost of living and fast, accessible internet as the major factor in choosing a location to stay
The top 10 places for DNs, as rated by DNs, are:
Mexico 13%
Thailand 12%
Indonesia 9%
Colombia 7%
Vietnam 5%
Portugal
Turkey
Costa Rica
Brazil
Philippines
Southeast Asia was the most popular region with 34% of the votes, Central America 16%, South America 13%
Some of the best places in Thailand for DNs:
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Koh Phangan
4. Koh Lanta
5. Krabi Town
6. Phuket
7. Koh Samui