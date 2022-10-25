Thailand ranks high in the world of digital nomads

Digital nomads (DNs) are people who live like nomads while working remotely, using technology and the internet.

Steve Roberts was one of the first DNs.

In 1983, he rode around the United States on a computerised bicycle.

A magazine referred to him as a "high-tech nomad”.

The term "digital nomad" was coined in the early 1990s.

Many DNs come from more-developed nations.

They tend to travel on a travel visa.

But working while on a travel visa technically is illegal and controversial.

— 21 countries have created a digital nomad visa or have a programme targeting DNs

— 28 countries offer visas valid for six months or more that are digital-nomad friendly

Thailand is not in either of these groups.

But Thailand is not known for being too strict, either, regarding working remotely on a tourist visa.