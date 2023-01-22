Thailand among 23 ‘best places to visit’ in the world this year

In an article published on January 1, the website’s news and lifestyle editor Alesandra Dubin explained what these 23 destinations had to offer, though she did not rank them in a “best of” category.

Thailand was the 12th destination to be mentioned after Bhutan, Western Australia, the Cayman Islands, Dubai, France’s Loire Valley, Japan, Las Vegas, Bali in Indonesia, Merida in Mexico, Canouan Island in the Caribbean, and Turkey.

“Coming to Thailand for the first time in 2023 is America's hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud, which will be held at the Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya in April. At the same time is Songkran, the festival of water that symbolises the cleansing of spirit and body,” she wrote.

“I'm also continually impressed by the number of luxury hotels in Bangkok, and Rosewood Bangkok recently reopened in the prime business and retail district of Ploenchit, which I think is an ideal destination for shoppers and foodies.”