Petal power is drawing tourists to a field in Korat

Local officials are celebrating with a "Chrysanthemum Flowers in the Fog" festival that begins on February 5 and runs till the 25th. The entire field is expected to be in full bloom by Valentines’ Day, local officials say.

Related stories:

Tunnel of blooming monkey trees enticing tourists to Saraburi

Thai botanists discover ‘most beautiful’ species of flowering tumeric

Flower power peaks as Tiger Queens bloom in the North