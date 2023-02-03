background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, February 27, 2023
Petal power is drawing tourists to a field in Korat

FRIDAY, February 03, 2023

A field with 20 types of chrysanthemums approaching full bloom is drawing tourists to Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khiao district, local officials say.

The flowers spread over a six-rai field near Thai Samakkhi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and more than 50% are in full bloom, they say.

Misty mornings and cool weather are also drawing visitors to the field in the northeastern province, which is also known as Korat.

 

Local officials are celebrating with a "Chrysanthemum Flowers in the Fog" festival that begins on February 5 and runs till the 25th. The entire field is expected to be in full bloom by Valentines’ Day, local officials say.

