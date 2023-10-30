Aunty Nok’s garden in Chiang Mai bursts into a bright tapestry of colour

Located in Mae Rim district’s Muang Kaew area, this expansive 40-rai (6.4-hectare) garden has become a tapestry of blooming flowers, including Marguerite daisies, blue salvia, roses, cosmos, sunflowers, and chrysanthemums.

The garden is open to tourists from 6am to midnight daily.

With temperatures in Chiang Mai beginning to cool, tourists have been flocking to the garden to capture the beauty of these flowers, which serve as a wonderful backdrop for selfies and social media shares.