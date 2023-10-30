Aunty Nok’s garden in Chiang Mai bursts into a bright tapestry of colour
Chiang Mai’s popular Pa Nok Iang Flower Garden has burst into a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues, ready to welcome tourists with open arms.
Located in Mae Rim district’s Muang Kaew area, this expansive 40-rai (6.4-hectare) garden has become a tapestry of blooming flowers, including Marguerite daisies, blue salvia, roses, cosmos, sunflowers, and chrysanthemums.
The garden is open to tourists from 6am to midnight daily.
With temperatures in Chiang Mai beginning to cool, tourists have been flocking to the garden to capture the beauty of these flowers, which serve as a wonderful backdrop for selfies and social media shares.
But there’s more to this idyllic garden than just its floral wonders. This year, Pa Nok has introduced a delightful addition – a charming café with a curated collection of vintage and ancient items from the North of Thailand.
