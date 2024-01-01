Chiang Mai’s 2023 revenue expected to hit 100-bn baht as tourists start returning

Pallop Saejiew, the council’s president, said Chiang Mai saw more tourists over the New Year holidays than it has over the past few years.

He said the council believes the ratio of local tourists has hit 100% of the pre-pandemic period.

Plus, he said, there was a larger number of arrivals from South Korea, Taiwan and China thanks to the resumption of direct flights.

Popular destinations in the North, such as Doi Inthanon, Mon Jaem, Mae Kampong, Ang Khang and Phra That Doi Suthep temple were bustling with tourists during the New Year break.