Chiang Mai’s 2023 revenue expected to hit 100-bn baht as tourists start returning
Chiang Mai’s Tourism Council believes the tourism industry in the North has mostly recovered, judging by the 100 billion baht revenue estimated over 2023 and 90% hotel occupancy during New Year.
Pallop Saejiew, the council’s president, said Chiang Mai saw more tourists over the New Year holidays than it has over the past few years.
He said the council believes the ratio of local tourists has hit 100% of the pre-pandemic period.
Plus, he said, there was a larger number of arrivals from South Korea, Taiwan and China thanks to the resumption of direct flights.
Popular destinations in the North, such as Doi Inthanon, Mon Jaem, Mae Kampong, Ang Khang and Phra That Doi Suthep temple were bustling with tourists during the New Year break.
Pallop said the council believes more than 100,000 Thai and foreign tourists visited Chiang Mai during the New Year holidays when 90% of some 40,000 hotel rooms available were booked.
The northern province generated some 1.2 billion baht in revenue during the New Year break alone, he added.
Pallop went on to say that the council had earlier expected tourism to generate some 80 billion baht in revenue for the province, compared to 40 billion in 2022.
However, the council revised its prediction to 100 billion baht thanks to the boom in tourism before yearend.
Separately, Dr Kirati Kijmanawat, managing director of the Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), said a total of 180,990 passengers are expected to use the Chiang Mai International Airport from December 29 to January 4.
He added that the number of passengers arriving and departing the airport will average 24,255 passengers per day during the period.
Also, he said, a total of 1,234 flights are scheduled to use the airport during the period or about 176 flights daily.
AOT expects the number of passengers to rise by 6.73% and the number of flights by 12.8% compared to the same period last year.
Kirati reckons the number of passengers during the period would peak at around 27,000 to 30,000 passengers a day and AOT will boost security measures to cope with the surge in arrivals.