New Move Forward website showcases policies, candidates | The Nation
Move Forward Party launched a website on Monday to publicise its policies and the candidates it is fielding in the May 14 election.
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader
Move Forward Party has launched a website for this year’s election. The website comprises three key lots of information:
- The first is information on party-list MP candidates.
- Second is information of the 400 constituency MP candidates.
- Third is the party’s 300-plus policies.
Move Forward’s system to arrange party-list MPs is slightly different from other parties.
Our arrangement reflects our goals in this election as well.
Move Forward’s slogan is “Good Politics, Good Quality of Life, Good Future”.
