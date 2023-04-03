New Move Forward website showcases policies, candidates | The Nation

Move Forward Party launched a website on Monday to publicise its policies and the candidates it is fielding in the May 14 election.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader

Move Forward Party has launched a website for this year’s election. The website comprises three key lots of information:

The first is information on party-list MP candidates.

Second is information of the 400 constituency MP candidates.

Third is the party’s 300-plus policies.

Move Forward’s system to arrange party-list MPs is slightly different from other parties.