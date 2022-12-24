Thailand to be production hub as home appliance brand Beko targets world markets | Business Story EP.27

Home-appliances maker Beko began operations in 1955, when white goods were starting to become commonplace in every home. Since then, Beko has grown to become Europe's favourite brand of freestanding home appliances.

