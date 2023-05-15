What Thai voters want from incoming govt | The Nation

“I feel that the voice of the people is very important. And now the people are pleased with the unofficial election results and the voice and rights that they have exercised by casting their votes.”

“I also feel that it [the election] carries a new meaning and will bring about even more changes, and I hope that there will be good things happening in Thailand.”

“I am delighted that our [democratic] rights have such a powerful voice that can push the country forward. It shows that the small voices of everyone can bring about change in the country.”