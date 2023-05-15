What Thai voters want from incoming govt | The Nation

Thais on Monday wanted to see a change in Thailand after huge numbers voted to secure a shock election win for the Move Forward Party. The Nation asked voters how they felt about the election result and what messages they had for the incoming government
This is the atmosphere in Bangkok after the general election ended on Sunday.
The unverified election result shows the Move Forward Party came first in the national election, also winning 32 of the 33 Bangkok constituencies. Pheu Thai won only one constituency in the capital
“I feel that the voice of the people is very important. And now the people are pleased with the unofficial election results and the voice and rights that they have exercised by casting their votes.”
“I also feel that it [the election] carries a new meaning and will bring about even more changes, and I hope that there will be good things happening in Thailand.”
“I am delighted that our [democratic] rights have such a powerful voice that can push the country forward. It shows that the small voices of everyone can bring about change in the country.”
Move Forward won 151 seats in total and will need to form a coalition with another party or parties to form a government. Observers are now watching keenly to see whether it can gain enough seats by partnering with other parties.