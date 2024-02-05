Messi Fans in Hong Kong Left Disappointed | The Nation
Lionel Messi’s visit to Hong Kong with Inter Miami culminated in a 4-1 win against a local league team, but left fans heartbroken as he did not play and remained benched alongside Luis Suarez.
Despite a sellout crowd and fervent anticipation, Messi, who appeared briefly in Miami’s previous match, did not play, sparking injury concerns.
The excitement had been palpable since December, with tickets selling out swiftly for Messi’s first Hong Kong game since 2014. Next, Messi heads to Tokyo for a pre-season match against Vissel Kobe.