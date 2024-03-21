Glimpse of Thai film Nation Group invested's pre-production blessing ceremony
Nation Group ventures into second Thai film production as investor
Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl is making deeper forays into the Thai film industry, investing in its second production, "Nak Ruk Mak Makk Mak," a Thai romantic comedy movie.
The movie is inspired by the local folklore of the Thai ghost, "Mae Nak Phra Khanong".