Moscow mourns victims of concert hall attack
People leave flowers and toys in tribute to those killed in a deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in suburban Moscow on Friday.
As of press time on Monday, 133 bodies had been found, and there were no reports of any Thai citizens being killed or injured.
Reports say Russian authorities have arrested four men over the attack, and images obtained by the Associated Press show signs of them being beaten severely, with one appearing to be barely conscious.
The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the assault, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Ukraine may be behind it.