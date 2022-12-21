The warship went down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province after it was knocked over by four-meter (13 ft) waves and strong winds The vessel had suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water



The U.S.-made corvette, in use since 1987, was carrying 105 military personnel Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul the regional navy commander ,said finding the men on Tuesday would be critical given their time exposed to the elements