The bodies of six Thai navy sailors were brought back to shore on Tuesday (December 20) and Wednesday morning (December 21), after the HTMS Sukhothai capsized in rough seas on Sunday (December 18).
After being brought back to land by helicopter the sailors' bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance for autopsy and identification Twenty-three sailors remain missing in the Gulf of Thailand And the Royal Thai Navy is continuing a search for those still unaccounted for, some of whom are believed to be without life jackets
"I still have hope and wish that everyone who is missing is alive - not just my grandson. I feel really sorry for everyone."
The warship went down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province after it was knocked over by four-meter (13 ft) waves and strong winds The vessel had suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water
The U.S.-made corvette, in use since 1987, was carrying 105 military personnel Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul the regional navy commander ,said finding the men on Tuesday would be critical given their time exposed to the elements