Pandas play in snow at Belgian zoo | The Nation



Giant panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei were among the animals enjoying the snow at Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium on Tuesday.

As freezing weather caused transport disruption in parts of the country, the two young bears played in an enclosure that was dusted with snow – not uncommon in their natural mountainous habitat of China's Sichuan province.







Some of the 7,500 animals at the zoo were curious to explore the snow while others preferred to stay indoors, spokesperson Claire Glissen said.





Temperatures were expected to stay cold through the weekend with some localised snow, Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute said.