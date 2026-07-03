Thai series becomes global Netflix hit |The Disclosed EP.11

[00:10] - The Global Milestone: Introduction to The Evil Lawyer breaking into the top 10 charts across 34 countries within 24 hours of release.

[00:34] - The Rise of Thai Creators: A look back at other major hits like Girl from Nowhere, The Believers, and Master of the House, proving Thai content is targeting global audiences.

[00:59] - Five Years in the Making: Breaking down the 5-year legal research process, script preparation, and the innovative camera tracking techniques used by director Natapon Buna.

[01:49] - The Engine Behind the Hit: Explaining the role of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) Content Lab pipeline in incubating young producers and connecting them to major streaming networks.

[02:56] - The Shift to OTT Platforms: Analysis of how streaming platforms like Netflix are expanding the reach of dark, niche Thai stories and changing local viewing habits.

[03:44] - Economic Impact & Tourism: How Netflix's 200 million dollar investment is generating local jobs, creating technical workshops, and driving tourism to filming locations like Khao Yai and Suphan Buri.

[04:50] - Conclusion: Closing thoughts on the future of Thai soft power and entertainment media growth before wrapping up the segment.

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