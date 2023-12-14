The Nation Daily: 14 December 2023 | The Nation



Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been admitted to the Police Hospital for nearly four months. Despite public curiosity about his medical condition, the hospital insists that they can only disclose information to the family and the Department of Corrections.





The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered its economic forecast for Thailand in 2023 from 3.5% growth to 2.5%, citing export contraction, reduced government spending, and lower investment from both the public and private sectors.





The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) has unveiled a 10-year plan to build 200 kilometres of new expressway and cut 30% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.





Neilson Hays Library celebrates UNESCO recognition for its restoration effort on a hundred-year-old building. The project took two years to complete, with a budget of 10 million baht funded by donors.





Bangkokians will get a chance to enjoy the enchanting beauty of the capital’s temples at night as they prepare for a spiritually enhanced journey into the New Year.