Thailand just busted a billion-baht scandal. | The Signal EP3

FRIDAY, JULY 03, 2026

A nationwide investigation into alleged civil service exam cheating has uncovered what authorities believe was an organized network manipulating recruitment into Thailand’s public sector.

As the probe expands, questions are no longer being asked about just a few candidates—but about the integrity of the recruitment system itself.

Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine one of Thailand’s largest alleged public sector cheating scandals and what it could mean for Thailand’s civil service.

📝 How the alleged cheating network operated
📝 Why civil service jobs are so competitive
📝 The officials and institutions now under investigation
📝 How Thai authorities are reviewing the exam results

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official

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