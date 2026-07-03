Thailand just busted a billion-baht scandal. | The Signal EP3

As the probe expands, questions are no longer being asked about just a few candidates—but about the integrity of the recruitment system itself.



Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine one of Thailand’s largest alleged public sector cheating scandals and what it could mean for Thailand’s civil service.



📝 How the alleged cheating network operated

📝 Why civil service jobs are so competitive

📝 The officials and institutions now under investigation

📝 How Thai authorities are reviewing the exam results



🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official