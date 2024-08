WHA: Driving Thailand's green future. ♻️ Time to Talk with Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer. Check this out in Time to Talk | EP.5

WHA: Driving Thailand's green future. ♻️ Time to Talk with Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer. Check this out in Time to Talk | EP.5