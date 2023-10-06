Indonesia yet to respond on haze issue, says Malaysian climate minister

Malaysia is still waiting for Indonesia’s response regarding the republic’s efforts to combat the transboundary haze that has affected our country in recent weeks.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said he would immediately follow up on the matter with Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

“We have yet to receive a response (from Indonesia over the matter). However, we have sent a letter directly (to Indonesia’s environment and forestry minister) and also the (Indonesian) embassy (in Malaysia).

“We are closely monitoring the situation (related to air quality readings in Malaysia),” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2023 (IGEM 2023) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Thursday.