Laos-China Railway carries more than 30 million passengers, eyes larger volume

The freight transported includes more than 7.8 million tonnes of cross-border goods, meaning that the railway is playing an increasingly prominent role as a golden international channel, the company said in a press statement sent to the Vientiane Times.

The average number of daily passenger train trips on the Chinese section of the railway has increased from 35 initially to 51 at present, while the number of passengers carried every day has increased from 20,000 to a maximum of 103,000.

On the Lao section of the railway, the average number of daily passenger trains has increased from four to 12, while the number of ordinary-speed passenger trains has grown to more than 10. The number of passengers carried each day has increased from 720 to a maximum of 12,808.