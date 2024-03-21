Thousands displaced by heavy fighting in Kayin State

The exchange of heavy artillery fire has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Homes in Thingan Nyinaung and Wheishan villages have been destroyed by shelling.

Fearing for their lives, thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. Over 3,000 people are now seeking refuge in 17 shelters, while an estimated 1,000 have fled to Myawady town, staying with relatives or renting temporary accommodation.