Thousands displaced by heavy fighting in Kayin State
Since March 7, heavy clashes near Myawady in Myanmar's Kayin State have caused widespread devastation and displacement.
The exchange of heavy artillery fire has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Homes in Thingan Nyinaung and Wheishan villages have been destroyed by shelling.
Fearing for their lives, thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. Over 3,000 people are now seeking refuge in 17 shelters, while an estimated 1,000 have fled to Myawady town, staying with relatives or renting temporary accommodation.
Many displaced people lack sufficient food, creating a critical need for humanitarian aid. The reported locations of displaced persons include Dhamma Yan Aung monastery (ward 3): about 200 people, BEHS (2): about 200 people, Kyankhin Dammayon: about 50 people, Yaypu Taungpaw kyaung: about 400 people, and Yaypu lower kyaung: about 50 people.
Immediate support is crucial to deliver food and other essential supplies to these displaced civilians.