37,000 Jamboree participants relocated amid typhoon threat

Han added that there will be opportunities to hear from people who attended the jamboree or the country’s ambassadors. “Some of the ambassadors I spoke with expressed a lot of opinions that they were sufficiently satisfied.”

On the controversy surrounding the poor planning and execution of the event, the prime minister said the priority is in concluding the jamboree safely. “It is not appropriate to mention such a problem (now)."

Jamboree K-pop concert moved to Seoul’s World Cup Stadium, Friday

The World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop concert, which was originally scheduled for Sunday last week will be held on Friday at 7 p.m in Seoul World Cup Stadium, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday. The closing ceremony will be held at the same venue on the same day, marking the end of the global event.

The K-pop concert was originally scheduled to be held at the campsite’s outdoor stage in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province last week, but it was postponed and moved to Aug. 12 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium for safety reasons amid the extreme heat.

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s call on Saturday for tour programs to be offered to the World Scout Jamboree participants to replace the event’s outdoor program -- which was cancelled after hundreds suffered from heat-related illnesses and insect bites at the jamboree campsite in the Saemangeum -- the organizing committee and the Culture Ministry have been rescheduling the events planned for the last few days of the meeting.

The Culture Ministry said they picked Seoul World Cup Stadium, considering the relocation of some 20,000 Scouts to the Seoul metropolitan area on Tuesday and the accumulated know-how on operating large-scale events at this venue. The capacity of the stadium, which can hold up to 66,000 people, was also a reason.

“We feel truly sorry to see the K-pop concert, which was to offer a grand finale for the Saemangeum Jamboree in Jeonju World Cup Stadium, have to be moved due to the path of the typhoon. But we’re sure that the Saemangeum Jamboree will continue powerfully as a K-pop concert drama in Sangam, Seoul. Friday’s concert will be a moving finale to the jamboree, with some 40,000 Scout members experiencing the real charm of K-culture together,” said Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon.

Authorities said that the detailed list of the musicians performing will be updated. Local media outlets have reported that K-pop groups NewJeans and Seventeen could appear. Meanwhile, ruling party lawmaker Rep. Seong Il-jong asked the Defense Ministry to support BTS in making an appearance on his Facebook page Tuesday, causing a stir. The original list of performers included Ive, Stayc, ATBO, Nmixx and more.

As of Tuesday morning, about 37,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers began leaving the original jamboree campsite in the coastal Saemangeum reclaimed tidal flats area, due to the approach of a powerful typhoon forecast to hit Korea’s southern region on Thursday morning, according to the organizing committee.

Their accommodations will be paid for first by other provincial and city governments. The majority of the participants will be housed in schools and company dormitories, as well as military facilities. The Interior Ministry will later reimburse the local governments for the costs.

S. Korea on high alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches

South Korea was on high alert on Tuesday as a strong typhoon with heavy rain and wind gusts strong enough to derail a train is set to hit the country's southern region starting on Thursday, raising concerns over possible flooding, landslides and other damage.

According to a briefing by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday morning, Typhoon Khanun will hit South Korean waters 30 kilometres west of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province at 9 a.m. on Thursday. About 24 hours later, at 9 a.m. on Friday, continuing its northwestward march, it will reach 70 km northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, when Khanun makes landfall in Korea, its central atmospheric pressure is expected to reach 970 hectopascals, and its central maximum wind speed is expected to be 35 metres per second or 126 km per hour. Areas with wind speeds of more than 15 meters per second or 25 meters per second are expected to have a radius of between 310 km and 120 km from the centre of the typhoon, respectively.

When it reaches the sea southwest of Busan, Typhoon Khanun's intensity is expected to be "strong," which means the maximum wind speed at its centre is likely to be "more than 33 meters per second and less than 44 meters per second." A "strong" typhoon is the third-highest category in the five-level system categorizing typhoon strength used by the weather agency.

Another typhoon emerged at around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the waters southeast of Tokyo. Typhoon Lan will not have direct interaction with Khanun, but it is expected to affect Khanun's path by having an influence on the expansion of the North Pacific High.

Heavy rain is expected across the country from Wednesday to Friday due to Typhoon Khanun's effects. The eastern part of Gangwon Province is expected to receive between 200 to 400 millimetres of rain, with a possible maximum of 600 mm, while the western part of Gangwon Province is expected to receive 80 to 120 mm of rain.

Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are expected to see 80 to 120 mm of rainfall, North Jeolla Province 100 to 200 mm, Daegu, Busan, North Gyeongsang Province 100 to 200 mm, Ulleungdo and Dokdo 80 to 120 mm, and Jeju Island 100 to 200 mm.

Compared to Khanun's route predicted by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the route KMA has forecasted leans to the east. However, the expected route of Khanun according to the weather agencies of many countries sees the typhoon gradually moving westward over time, so there is a possibility that its expected route may move further west.

Ahead of the upcoming typhoon, Seoul hit a new high of 35.8 degrees Celsius as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heat wave advisories had been issued in almost all parts of the country except eastern Gangwon Province and the eastern part of North and South Gyeongsang Provinces, due to the strong, hot east wind from the approaching typhoon.

Meanwhile, as the typhoon is certain to have a direct impact on the entire country, the government is gearing up to prevent possible damage. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters held a meeting with related agencies Tuesday and ordered emergency inspections of vulnerable areas and facilities.

Ahead of the typhoon's northward trajectory, the Interior Ministry will conduct emergency inspections of dangerous areas such as steep slopes and reservoirs in 10 cities and provinces with private experts and local government officials. These emergency inspections are to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Facilities vulnerable to wind, such as signboards, electric wires and spires should be fixed or removed in advance, while the entry and exit of ships to ports will be prohibited. Dangerous areas such as roads adjacent to waterways, underground tunnels and semi-underground housing units – called "banjiha" in Korean -- will be closely monitored for signs of flooding, according to officials.

According to the guidelines for public action in the event of a typhoon, dangerous sites such as areas that are frequently submerged and routes prone to landslides should be avoided. The government urged residents to close their doors and windows and stay indoors, and stay tuned to the weather conditions via TV, radio and the internet without going outside.

Lee Jung-youn, Shin Ji-hye and Kim Da-sol

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network