Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?

The spaceport sprawls across 551.5 square kilometres of land - outsizing South Korea's state-run Naro Space Center by over 100 times. It began operation as the main spaceport there in 2016, replacing Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which had been the main launch site for the Soviet Union since the 1950s.

All eyes are now on the symbolism behind the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin being held at such a venue that reflects Russia's ambitions to explore space on its own.

North Korea, meanwhile, is desperately looking for a breakthrough in weapons development, as the seclusive Kim regime is halfway through its five-year plan to achieve military goals for defence science and weapons systems.

"North Korea lags behind in the technology for military reconnaissance satellites and tactical submarines as it pursues its five-year military goals," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.