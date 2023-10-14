China calls for ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

"China condemns all violence and attacks against civilians and opposes all practices that violate international law," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative of China to the UN, said at a closed Security Council consultations on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" on Friday.

"China reiterates its call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and support all efforts to realize a ceasefire as soon as possible so as to prevent further escalation of tensions and spillover of the flames of war, which would have a greater impact on regional and international security," said Zhang, as he elaborated on the position of China on the current situation in Palestine and Israel.

Zhang said the protection of civilians in armed conflict is a red line under international humanitarian law. "The indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable, and neither Palestinian nor Israeli civilians should be targeted. The safety of United Nations staff and humanitarian workers must be guaranteed," he emphasized.

Eleven UN staff members and personnel who worked at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been killed since Oct 7 in the Gaza Strip, according to the UN.

"China was gravely concerned about the consequences of Israel's imposition of a ‘total blockade' on the Gaza Strip and its ordering of an emergency evacuation of the population of northern Gaza," Zhang said.