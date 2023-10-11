US munitions arrive in Israel as country continues to battle Hamas after deadly attack

Blurred video and still photos distributed by the ministry show cargo being unloaded from a plane.

A written announcement added that the shipment was of 'advanced weaponry' to 'ensure the direct transport of armaments from the USA after Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas with a ground offensive.

On Tuesday (October 10) U.S. President Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the situation.

Israel's military said the death toll of Saturday's attack on Israel had reached 1,200 and more than 2,700 people had been wounded. Scores were still missing or abducted to the Gaza Strip.