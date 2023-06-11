Russian video shows drone strikes on 'Leopard 2' tanks in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had certainly begun their expected counteroffensive in intense fighting in Ukraine, but that every attempted advance had failed, at a heavy cost in casualties.

With scant independent reporting from the front lines, it has been difficult to assess the state of the fighting.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first line of Russian defences in some areas but that Kyiv's progress had been slower in others.

Reuters