Thai Bankers’ Association proposes measures to deal with NPLs

“This debt is already categorised as NPL, and repossession would be the next step. However, the measures come with necessary conditions. Without restricting new debt accumulation, we can't resolve household debt issues effectively, nor can we prevent intentional defaults or misuse of this relief.”

Piti further explained that this intervention is like treating a cancer patient with chemotherapy. While it’s understood that there will be side effects, it offers a chance for debtors to recover and return to normal life or work. However, he noted that some may not recover fully because of the severity of their situation.

"Those intending to stop payments just to receive an interest suspension should avoid joining the programme, as it comes with strict debt-management conditions," Piti said.

Details and procedures of the measure, including compensations for banks facing lost income, will be clarified by the Ministry of Finance and the BOT soon. They aim to release guidelines quickly, as Thailand's household-debt situation is severe.

He emphasised that all parties must contribute to prevent further deterioration. High debt levels lead banks to tighten lending, which in turn stifles the economy. With these measures, along with the government’s economic stimulus efforts, he believes the overall situation will gradually improve.