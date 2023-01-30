10 more Japanese companies offering Thailand solutions for carbon neutral businesses
The Japan External Trade Organisation has introduced the “Virtuous cycle of environment and growth Vol 2” as part of the Thailand-Japan Sustainable Business Seminar and Business Matching for Carbon Neutrality project.
It lists 37 Japanese companies with solutions, innovations and technologies in sustainable business for carbon neutrality, including 10 more companies from the previous volume.
In January 2022, Jetro Bangkok had renewed and signed the cooperation Memorandum of Intent with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).
These companies also participated in the project organised twice last year with the EECO and BOI to help deepen the existing close partnership with the two state organisations and build a more resilient supply chain between Japan and Thailand, making contributions to the policies of both countries including the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) policy of Thailand.
In the pursuit of realising a virtuous cycle of environment and growth, both countries are working on achieving carbon neutrality, with the former promoting the “BCG Economic Model” as its national strategy and the latter formulating the “Green Growth Strategy”.
The businesses are categorised into nine fields: carbon recycling, hydrogen, renewable energy, energy sufficiency, agritech, biomass, upcycling, waste reduction, and water treatment.
Peel Lab KK is the first plant-based leather business in Asia. Based in Osaka, Japan, the upcycling fruit peel manufacturer uses pineapple leaves, coconuts and bamboo as alternatives to leather.
It is inexpensive, light-weight, waterproof and durable, and is used in the interior of automobiles, furniture, and fashion items promoting eco-friendly and contributing to minimising food loss and prevention of animal abuse.
Shizen International Inc provides solar energy power purchase agreements for the manufacturing industry and is working towards promoting a lifestyle with safe and sustainable energy by building natural power plants across the world.
Aiming to engage in 10GW worth of power generation businesses across the world by 2030, they currently have solar power and wind power businesses in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil.
TBM Co Ltd uses scraped plastics and “Limes”, a new material with limestone and “CirculeX”, which contains more than 50% recycled materials.
It can be processed into Limes sheets instead of paper, packing material, containers, and daily products with existing moulding machines. This contributes to recycling and the preservation of resources with a high risk of depletion such as petroleum, water, and forest resources.
The catalogue is in Japanese. Thai, and English version are available at https://www.jetro.go.jp/thailand/topics/_496955.html