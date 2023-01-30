10 more Japanese companies offering Thailand solutions for carbon neutral businesses

It lists 37 Japanese companies with solutions, innovations and technologies in sustainable business for carbon neutrality, including 10 more companies from the previous volume.

In January 2022, Jetro Bangkok had renewed and signed the cooperation Memorandum of Intent with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

These companies also participated in the project organised twice last year with the EECO and BOI to help deepen the existing close partnership with the two state organisations and build a more resilient supply chain between Japan and Thailand, making contributions to the policies of both countries including the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) policy of Thailand.