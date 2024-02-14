Thai pharma industry champions diabetes, obesity solutions amid health challenges

The market value of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the country stands at approximately 2.5 trillion baht, with an annual growth rate of about 5%.

Factors driving this growth include an ageing population, rising chronic conditions and infectious diseases and advancements in medical technology.

Currently, diabetes affects 5.2 million Thais and over 20 million are grappling with obesity. Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, has come to the forefront to address these health challenges, focusing on developing medications and healthcare services for patients with diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions.

Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand is planning to invest more than 390 billion baht to expand its production facilities worldwide. In 2022, the company recorded revenues of 1.21 trillion baht, marking a significant 36% growth compared to the previous year, with 533 billion baht in operating profit, up 44% year on year.