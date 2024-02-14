Thai pharma industry champions diabetes, obesity solutions amid health challenges
Thailand’s pharmaceutical industry has seen robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of medical conditions within the population
The market value of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the country stands at approximately 2.5 trillion baht, with an annual growth rate of about 5%.
Factors driving this growth include an ageing population, rising chronic conditions and infectious diseases and advancements in medical technology.
Currently, diabetes affects 5.2 million Thais and over 20 million are grappling with obesity. Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, has come to the forefront to address these health challenges, focusing on developing medications and healthcare services for patients with diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions.
Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand is planning to invest more than 390 billion baht to expand its production facilities worldwide. In 2022, the company recorded revenues of 1.21 trillion baht, marking a significant 36% growth compared to the previous year, with 533 billion baht in operating profit, up 44% year on year.
Enrico Canal Bruland, deputy chairman and general manager of Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Thailand, stressed the company’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for patients, especially those struggling with diabetes and obesity.
He highlighted the importance of addressing sedentary lifestyles and an ageing population contributing to the rise of non-communicable diseases.
Despite Thailand’s relatively robust healthcare system, challenges remain, especially in terms of medication access and healthcare disparities between urban and rural areas.
Bruland underscored the need for increased education and awareness among patients and caregivers, advocating for comprehensive approaches to disease management.
Efforts to combat obesity and diabetes are crucial not only for public health but also for the economy. A report from BMJ Global Health predicts significant economic impacts if these health challenges are not addressed. Obesity alone is expected to have a 4.9% impact on the country’s GDP by 2060.
However, reducing the incidence of obesity by 5% from the levels in 2019 is expected to lead to an average annual economic cost reduction of 5.2% and 13.2% in 2020 and by 2060, respectively.
Novo Nordisk is actively collaborating with government agencies, private sector entities, hospitals and medical schools to raise awareness and improve access to healthcare services.
Initiatives such as the “Affordability Project”, in partnership with the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services, aim to enhance diabetes screening, diagnoses and treatment in rural areas.
Additionally, the “Enhancing Access to Healthcare Services” project focuses on making healthcare more affordable for diabetes patients in Thailand.
“Currently, there is a weekly insulin injection regimen, providing better blood sugar control compared to daily injections earlier. Plus, many upcoming innovations are aimed at helping patients with diabetes and obesity access quality medication at affordable prices,” Bruland said.