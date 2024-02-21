Strategy on “Eco-Luxury Experiences” 

2. Ecotourism: Learn from Nature and Locals

Spending time at a unique natural attraction or a biodiverse location presents tourists with an important opportunity not just to get close to nature but to also learn about environmental protection. SHR hotels offer their guests endless opportunities to explore the nature surrounding them. For example, guests are offered Nature Trail activities, both on land and water, at Santiburi Koh Samui and SAii Phi Phi Island Village, exposing them to the local biodiversity as well as encouraging environmental advocacy.

The company has also set up Marine Discovery Centres at SAii Phi Phi Island Village and CROSSROADS Maldives. These centres aim to educate and inspire both the local community and resort guests on how we can all make a big difference in the environment.

CROSSROADS Maldives has also signed an important memorandum of understanding with the Maldives’ Ministry of Climate Change, Environment & Energy to drive collaborative efforts to maintain the Maldives’ beautiful natural landscape and environment on a sustainable basis.

The collaboration supports the Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures within the CROSSROADS Maldives project, which covers more than 31% of the total project area. Additionally, at the CROSSROADS Maldives’ Marine Discovery Centre, SHR has set up both indoor and outdoor exhibitions across five learning zones related to coral diversity and conservation.

Divers are also trained at the centre on how to enjoy underwater wonders whilst still ensuring the maximum safety of marine animals. Moreover, CROSSROADS Maldives has created a coral conservation area that spans over 64,000 square metres. Construction and tourist activities in this area are strictly prohibited to nurture the marine ecosystem of the Maldives, which hosts one of the world’s most abundant coral reefs.

As green travellers are conscious of environmental impacts, they embrace clean energy and the expansion of green areas. When planning a holiday, they look for a destination with good environmental management. If a destination also promises to engage them in meaningful sustainable and green activities, their chance of visiting will be even higher. With ongoing sustainability efforts, SHR’s properties have been at the top of green travellers’ minds. SHR’s ambition is that these activities will inspire travellers to adopt more environmentally sensitive practices and generate positive impacts for society and communities.

“We firmly believe that our business must grow with sustainability and environmental impacts at the centre of our expansion. So, no matter where our business expansion extends to, we foster mutual growth for SHR and local communities. We are now pursuing the goals of getting our hotels certified based on international hotel and tourism sustainability standards, becoming carbon neutral, expanding biodiverse areas, by Singha Estate’s philosophy of value creation and sustainable growth,” Marshall concluded.