Binance TH now open to all eligible users

Gulf Binance, the joint venture between Binance Capital Management Co., Ltd. – a whole subsidiary of Binance – and Gulf Innova Co., Ltd., received digital asset exchange and brokerage operator licenses from Thailand’s Ministry of Finance in May 2023. It has subsequently received approval to operate as a digital asset exchange and digital asset broker in Thailand.

To provide a digital asset exchange service, the Binance TH platform has implemented a dedicated orderbook designed for Thai baht (THB) trading pairs, enabling Thai users to buy and sell digital assets with local currency pairing seamlessly. Moreover, through intuitive integration with domestic banking systems, Thai users can immediately deposit and withdraw THB directly to and from their Binance TH accounts.

To enable digital asset brokerage service, Binance TH has integrated its order book with Binance Kazakhstan, a regulated local digital asset exchange in Kazakhstan supervised by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). Thanks to this, as a fully accredited platform authorised by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Binance TH will serve as a beacon of innovation and development in Thailand's crypto landscape.