Both crisis and opportunity in latest round of US-China trade war

Most likely to feel the impact are Thai manufacturers of electronics and automotive components for Chinese markets, TNSC chairman Chaicharn Charoensuk noted.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the US is hiking tariffs on US$18 billion (660 billion baht) worth of imports from China, targeting strategic sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, steel and critical minerals.

The decision reportedly came as President Joe Biden gears up for a re-run of his 2020 contest with Republican rival Donald Trump in November's election, with officials criticising Trump's record on trade as they made the announcement.

China is also under investigation by the European Union into whether its EVs are overly subsidised to obstruct fair competition in European markets. The result of the investigation is due on June 5 and could lead to the EU using tax measures to counter such subsidies, Chaicharn added.

The TNSC chairman pointed out that the US-China trade feud over the past decade has generally benefited Thai entrepreneurs, who have exported more products to the US as it seeks alternative suppliers.

“Exports to US in the past 10 years grew 112%, especially in automotive components, electronics, electrical appliances, and rubber products,” he said. “However, with a new round of the trade war, Thai manufacturers should not rest easy, especially those who are part of China’s supply chain.”