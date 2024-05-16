PM highlights Thailand’s six advantages as investment destination

Srettha was speaking at SUBCON Thailand 2024, an international trade show for part-sourcing and business-matching of subcontracting manufacturers, organised by the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association from May 15 to 18 in Bangkok.

The premier said the first advantage of Thailand is its freedom from geopolitical tensions and wars, which make it stand out from other countries. Thailand’s neutrality has made the kingdom an attractive destination for international corporations to invest in both their respective industries and Thailand’s mega projects, he said.

“The government’s Land Bridge project, although costing US$ 300 billion, will be a rewarding investment as it offers an alternative to logistic routes, further promoting Thailand as a strong manufacturing and export base,” Srettha said.

The mega project involves constructing deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces in the South of Thailand and transforming transport routes between Chumphon and Ranong to link the ports.

The land bridge will establish a link between the Pacific and Indian oceans, easing shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route for cargo.

Srettha said the second advantage of Thailand involves the government’s policies in promoting the use of clean energy, with a goal of having renewable energy accounting for 50% of the country’s total energy output by 2040. This clean energy will support large industries, including the data centres that support Thailand’s digital economy, he added.

The third advantage is Thailand’s ongoing negotiations on free trade agreements with several countries, enabling the continued expansion of international trade.