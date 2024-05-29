Thai real-estate market slumps in first quarter

Real estate showed signs of crisis in the first quarter, with sales and transfers all negative.

In the first three months of 2024, the Thai real-estate market experienced a sales decline of 25-30%, marking the lowest point in six years. The townhouse market saw its lowest sales in 12 years, since the flood crisis in 2011.

Additionally, transfer volumes were down across all sectors, marking the first time in 30 years that this has occurred. This reflects the weakened purchasing power of Thai consumers.