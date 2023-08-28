Moving Thailand Manufacturing Up the Value Chain

Cobots also help increase manufacturing efficiency by maximising the potential of human workers. Workers constantly must juggle work responsibilities and ensure that all tasks – from mundane to complex and at times dangerous ones such as shifting heavy loads in palletising and high heat in welding, or exposure to hazardous chemicals – are fulfilled. The introduction of cobots help alleviate the burden, offering humans a helping hand in completing mundane, hazardous and repetitive tasks. “On the manufacturing floor, cobots are designed to collaborate with us – the human workers,” said Thanakrit. “They free us to focus on the more complex and cognitive responsibilities at work, and at the same time, provide a safer environment for workers.” This is one of the most appealing features of collaborative automation, as completing certain mundane and repetitive tasks are increasingly hard to find workers for.

In turn, the introduction of cobots can significantly improve job satisfaction for employees, relieving them from dull and dangerous work, while allowing them to focus on more rewarding and meaningful tasks which previously was hard to complete due to the workload. With the added help, efficiency and manufacturing output is increased.

Another key benefit of cobots is their ability to improve product quality. Cobots eliminate human errors while ensuring consistency and accuracy and can handle more complex manufacturing processes. This results in higher-quality products being produced, which are demanded by consumers at lower costs. “With the help of cobot precision, manufacturers can meet these demands and continue output at great efficiency,” added Thanakrit.

Locally, Benchmark Thailand determined that an automated assembly and testing production line with cobots can improve production efficiency, output quality, customer satisfaction, and future proofing. Through this implementation, Benchmark deployed four UR5 and two UR10e cobots in its line, which translated to them upping their operational efficiency by 25%.

The Future of Thailand's Manufacturing Sector

Cobots have the potential to transform Thailand's manufacturing sector by improving output, product quality, and employee satisfaction. As the adoption of cobots increases, Thailand can position itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing and attract more foreign investments.

“The use of cobots will not replace human workers but rather enhance their capabilities,” said Tharnakrit. “Cobots allow humans to focus on tasks that require creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills while upping efficiency and manufacturing output with robotic precision.”

Cobots’ flexible ability to collaborate with human workers, improve product quality, and enhance productivity undoubtably makes them an asset for the Thai manufacturing sector.