Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailands Morprom digital health pass to be accepted in 60 countries

From January 1, the digital health pass on Thailands Morprom platform will be accepted in the 60 countries/territories that already accept the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The Morprom system lists the user’s vaccination history, test results, health certificates as well as health information collected from tracking systems. It is currently being used by people to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, stadiums, etc.

It is accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The countries that accept the EU digital certificate include Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Cape Verde, El Salvador, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Israel, Iceland, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Vatican, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, England, Uruguay and the Vatican City.

Related News

Published : December 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.