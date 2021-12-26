Thailands Morprom digital health pass to be accepted in 60 countries

The Morprom system lists the user’s vaccination history, test results, health certificates as well as health information collected from tracking systems. It is currently being used by people to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, stadiums, etc.
It is accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
The countries that accept the EU digital certificate include Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Cape Verde, El Salvador, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Israel, Iceland, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Vatican, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, England, Uruguay and the Vatican City.
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
