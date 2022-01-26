Saudi airline may revive direct flights to Thailand in May

“From the schedule announced by the airline to start flying in May 2022, it is considered the time for the summer flight schedule where CAAT has allocated flights. But we still find some slots available. If Saudi Airlines begins the process of requesting to fly in, I believe that it will be able to fly during the specified period,” Suttipong said.

In order to request a flight, the airline must:

Apply for the right to fly as a Designated Airline through diplomatic channels.

Request a flight slot

Apply for an official flight permit