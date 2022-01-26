New credit card to help commuters tap in and out of Blue/Purple Line stations

Vithaya Punmongkol, vice governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), revealed that the MRTA will begin a trial to allow payment of fare for the MRT Blue Line and Purple line via EMV Contactless (Europay Mastercard and Visa) with all major credit cards having the contactless symbol, beginning January 29.

The service is a collaboration between MRTA, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited, as the concessionaire, and Krungthai Bank, which has taken responsibility for the development and installation of the card reader system and management of the fare payment system.