Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Bounty offered for capture of Covid-infected inmate who fled Koh Samui hospital

Authorities have offered a 20,000-baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a male inmate who escaped from a Koh Samui prison while being treated for Covid-19.

The detainee, Thawatchai 'Toomtam'​ Kaewnopparat, 30, had been arrested by Koh Samui district police in a drug case on January 20 in Mae Nam subdistrict, in Surat Thani province.

The inmate tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken for treatment to Koh Samui Hospital. The man allegedly escaped from the hospital and was reportedly picked up by a car.

Those who have information, can inform the prison director at 08-4191-7780.

