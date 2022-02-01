Bounty offered for capture of Covid-infected inmate who fled Koh Samui hospital

The detainee, Thawatchai 'Toomtam' Kaewnopparat, 30, had been arrested by Koh Samui district police in a drug case on January 20 in Mae Nam subdistrict, in Surat Thani province.
The inmate tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken for treatment to Koh Samui Hospital. The man allegedly escaped from the hospital and was reportedly picked up by a car.
Those who have information, can inform the prison director at 08-4191-7780.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
