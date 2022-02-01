Bounty offered for capture of Covid-infected inmate who fled Koh Samui hospital

The inmate tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken for treatment to Koh Samui Hospital. The man allegedly escaped from the hospital and was reportedly picked up by a car.

The detainee, known as Thawatchai 'Toomtam'​ Kaewnopparat, 30, was arrested in a drug case on January 20 in Mae Nam subdistrict, Koh Samui district.

Those who have information, can inform the prison director at 08-4191-7780.