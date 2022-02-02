MPs to debate key issues over 30 hours on February 17-18​

Political parties came to this understanding after an hour of discussions on Wednesday.

A total of 30 hours have been allotted for the discussions — from 9.30am on February 17 to 12.30am on February 18, and from 9am on the second day until midnight. The opposition will speak for 22 hours, while the Cabinet will have eight hours to answer questions. If there is not enough time, they can extend the session. The opposition has vowed to manage time for MPs' debate at 11 hours a day.