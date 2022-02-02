MPs to debate key issues over 30 hours on February 17-18​

Political parties came to this understanding after an hour of discussions on Wednesday.
A total of 30 hours have been allotted for the discussions — from 9.30am on February 17 to 12.30am on February 18, and from 9am on the second day until midnight. The opposition will speak for 22 hours, while the Cabinet will have eight hours to answer questions. If there is not enough time, they can extend the session. The opposition has vowed to manage time for MPs' debate at 11 hours a day.
Niroth Soonthornka, the chairman of the government whip, said that the discussions would be beneficial for the government to get to know the flaws, giving the opposition full 22 hours. The government is confident that it will be able to clarify and answer all questions in eight hours, and thank the opposition for giving advice to the government for the benefit of the nation.
On the two days, the prime minister and all ministers will attend the debate. The discussions will revolve around questioning facts and suggesting guidelines for solving problems to the government.
The opposition is focused on four main issues: the economic crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and African swine fever, political crisis, and failed government administration
Published : February 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
