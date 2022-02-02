Thu, February 10, 2022

No contaminated seafood found yet after oil spill in Rayong

Rayong’s provincial public health chief has assured that no contaminants have been found in seafood sold in the province. Dr Soonthorn Rianphoomkarnkit said officials had tested seafood and did not find any contaminants.

He said the province will regularly send officials to check food for the safety of consumers.

Rayong has been hit by an oil spill after an undersea pipeline belonging to Star Petroleum Refining Pcl started leaking off the coast of the province late on January 25.

He warned consumers that if dead fish and fish catchers are found with oil stains on them, they should notify the authorities so they can be inspected for contaminants immediately. He urged people against consuming the contaminated products.

Meanwhile, Anan Nakniyom, deputy governor of Rayong province, said a complaints centre had been opened four days ago, and a number of affected people continued to come in and notify them. He said some 700 people had come with complaints so far, and the number was expected to increase.

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

