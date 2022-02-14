Four-month revenue collection exceeds government estimates

FPO director-general Pornchai Thiraveja revealed collections of 758.388 billion baht, 42.676 billion baht or 6 per cent higher than their estimates for the first four months of fiscal year 2022 (October 2021 - January 2022). The Revenue Department’s collections and remittances of state enterprises exceeded estimates by 70.648 and 6.737 billion baht, or 14.3 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively.