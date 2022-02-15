Bangkok on alert to open more Covid centres if cases rise sharply

The Bureau of Health and Medical Office of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported 3,180 new cases on Tuesday with eight deaths, suggesting preparation of hospitals and health facilities for patients in Bangkok.
Since January 1, there have been many outbreaks in educational institutions from pre-kindergarten to high school levels. The infection was found among teachers, students, and sports students training in schools. At the same time, a high rate of infection was found at a construction workers' camp.
Currently, the rate of bed occupancy in hospitals run by the Medical Office is at 94.38 per cent, field hospitals are at 83.68 per cent, hospitels 100 per cent, and district Covid centres at 36.28 per cent.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
