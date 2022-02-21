Nation on Covid level 4 alert amid sharp rise in infections

During a level 4 threat, virus prevention measures are tightened. As per government diktat, people are expected to:

– Refrain from entering risky places

– Refrain from eating together and drinking alcohol in the shop

– Avoid shopping in places with a large number of people, such as markets, malls

– Avoid being close to others outside the home.

– Refrain from participating in activities according to health ministry criteria

– Arrange 50 - 80 per cent of total workers to work from home

– Delay inter-provincial travel. If necessary, using a private car is highly recommended.

– Avoid going abroad

– If entering the country, you must stay in a quarantine facility.​