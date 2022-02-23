Chiang Mai to host tea and coffee expo, aims to be global trading hub

Sakchai Kunanuwatchaidet, the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, said that the province has a tea-coffee strategy for 2018-22 according to government policy.

Chiang Mai is now a city with great potential to become the world's most important coffee and tea city in terms of both the cultivation area and quality coffee beans, which is the source of the coffee industry. There are more than 1,000 coffee shops in Chiang Mai, including many businesses related to the coffee and tea industry, Sakchai said.